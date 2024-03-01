Win tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival at the Gorge in George.

The Outlaw Music Festival is coming to Washington State to play in Spokane and at the Gorge in George. According to ultimateclassicrock.com,

“Willie Nelson has announced the lineup and dates for his 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. In addition to headlining sets by the 90-year-old country legend and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour will include performances by Bob Dylan each day throughout its 25-date run. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will also play on select dates, alternating appearances with John Mellencamp.”

Friday, March 8th is a free concert Friday, at The Quake 102.1.

Be listening for the concert promoter to say, “It's a free concert from now on.” when you hear it. Called the Quake 102.1 studio line. 509-665-1021. If you are color 10, you win a pair of tickets. To the Outlaw Music Festival. Saturday, August 10th. At the gorge in George.

Playing at the August 10th show at the Gorge.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Billy Strings

Brittney Spencer

according to ultimateclassicrock.com.

“General public ticket sales start on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time.”

Free concert Friday is March 8th. Only on The Quake 102.1.

Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson Announce Star-Packed 2024 Outlaw Tour (ultimateclassicrock.com)

