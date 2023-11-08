5 Things to Be Thankful for In Washington State

Maybe you are being a scrooge this holiday season, let's switch it up for you and help out!

5 Things to be Thankful for in WA State:

1. Sunsets

I love sunsets and sunrises if I'm up early enough, but man are they a sight to be seen in WA!

2. Never too far from Adventure

From the mountains to the rivers, there is adventure around every corner and usually a cool spot to eat at after. The Cascades are even fun to drive around in.

3. Ski/Snowboard hills!

Maybe you've been to the Loup Loup Ski hill, or Mission Ridge! maybe even Stevens Pass Ski Resort. No matter which hill, you know there's some fun to be had and chair lifts to ride! Enjoy!!

4. Snow Shoeing

Maybe skiing and snowboarding isn't your thing. Snow shoeing can be! Explore the back country of WA and feast your eyes on all the snowy beauty. We are so lucky to have such vast terrain to explore and see. Plus, the wildlife you'd see would just be jaw dropping, just be safe and don't try to put the Elk. Don't.

5. Hot Chocolate

Arguably. Hot Chocolate is in every state. But! Have you drunk hot chocolate while looking out your windows and watching the leaves turn and eventually fall, to then experiencing the wintertime and the beauty of the snow fall. We are so blessed, and some may even say, spoiled!

While I am biased to Washington State and could name a billion things to be Thankful for, what it really comes down to, is what YOU look around at and are thankful for. A thankful heart is a wealthy heart!

