Adam Sandler Coming to Washington State, Twice!
We are blessed with many awesome comedians in the entertainment industry, but one of my all-time favorite comedians' hands down is, Adam Sandler.
It's the "I Missed You Tour!"
Well Adam, we have missed you too!
With Two shows hitting the Evergreen state, you get to choose west side or east side of the state? maybe both!
Head to Seattle's
Climate Pledge Arena Friday Oct. 13th, 2023, 7:30 pm Showtime
Or you can catch Adam Sandler at the
Spokane Arena Monday Oct. 16th, 2023, 7:30 pm Showtime
The first movie I saw Adam Sandler in was "Big Daddy." and while he already had many movies even SNL under his belt, I thought the world found the greatest comedians.
"In 1987, Sandler played Theo Huxtable's friend Smitty on The Cosby Show and the Stud Boy or Trivia Delinquent on the MTV game showRemote Control. After his film debut in Going Overboard in 1989, Sandler performed in comedy clubs, having first taken the stage at his brother's urging when he was 17." - Adam Sandler - Wikipedia
Did You Know:
"In 2021, Vogue named Sandler the year's fashion icon for popularizing a "grocery-run look", characterized by oversized T-shirts, XXL pants, and Nike sneakers dubbed as "Adam Sandler style".[49] " Adam Sandler - Wikipedia
So, let's go check out this trend setter at either the Climate Pledge Arena or the Spokane Arena.
Check out more funy moments with Adam Sandler below!
