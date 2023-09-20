Adam Sandler Coming to Washington State, Twice!

We are blessed with many awesome comedians in the entertainment industry, but one of my all-time favorite comedians' hands down is, Adam Sandler.

24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Getty Images loading...

It's the "I Missed You Tour!"

Well Adam, we have missed you too!

With Two shows hitting the Evergreen state, you get to choose west side or east side of the state? maybe both!

Head to Seattle's

Climate Pledge Arena Friday Oct. 13th, 2023, 7:30 pm Showtime



Or you can catch Adam Sandler at the

Spokane Arena Monday Oct. 16th, 2023, 7:30 pm Showtime



The first movie I saw Adam Sandler in was "Big Daddy." and while he already had many movies even SNL under his belt, I thought the world found the greatest comedians.



Did You Know:

"In 2021, Vogue named Sandler the year's fashion icon for popularizing a "grocery-run look", characterized by oversized T-shirts, XXL pants, and Nike sneakers dubbed as "Adam Sandler style".[49] " Adam Sandler - Wikipedia

So, let's go check out this trend setter at either the Climate Pledge Arena or the Spokane Arena.

Check out more funy moments with Adam Sandler below!

Some moments may not be suitable for some ages.



