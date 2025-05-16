Last year, my friend Kevin and I had a catch-up session, and he sadly mentioned that Shannon, his wife, had been diagnosed with ALS.

ALS is a horrible disease that currently doesn’t have a cure.

A couple of days ago, he texted an update on his wife.

"Shannon has lost the use of her legs completely and hands and arms are getting weak. But her breathing is doing great." - my friend, Kevin

ALS is taking its cruel toll on her life.

Through the pain and sadness, he has the strength to share that despite the physical setbacks, there is a glimmer of thankfulness—that Shannon can still breathe life-giving air.

Kevin told me about today's Dutch Bros campaign to help support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and their mission to find a cure and end ALS.

What is Dutch Bros Doing?

This Friday, May 16, 2025, the Dutch Bros Foundation will donate to MDA for every drink purchased at Dutch Bros.

“Drink one for Dane!”

What is the MDA Foundation?

MDA is a non-profit organization in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research, care, advocacy, educational, and professional programming.

Who is Dane?

Dutch Bros was created by two brothers, Dane & Travis Boersma.

In 2009, Dane Boersma passed away due to having ALS.

'Drink One for Dane': Dutch Bros aims to beat ALS

"...We're telling the world that we believe in the promise of MDA's research to end ALS and reaffirming our commitment to bold action in the face of a disease that takes too many, too soon. Every beverage fuels our momentum, and that momentum fuels our certainty that we can - and will - defeat ALS," - MDA chief marketing officer, Morgan Roth

Every year, Dutch Bros. holds the “Drink One for Dane” campaign to support medical research and find a cure for the disease.



Drink One for Dane and Shannon.