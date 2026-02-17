Across the country, 50 vibrant cities serve as state capitols. While they may not always be the largest, these capitols are home to millions and embody the spirit of their states, far more than just a point on a geography quiz. Curious about which state capitols stand out as the best places to live in the U.S.? A new WalletHub report highlights the top and bottom contenders, offering valuable insights for anyone looking to make a move!

A state's capitol city is both a government hub and an economic center, often boasting strong job markets and attractions. However, many capitals face challenges in finance, education, and public health. States should aim to present their capitols as highlights of their best qualities.

Best capital cities to live in the U.S.

WalletHub analysts evaluated 48 metrics to identify the best capital cities to live in, considering affordability, education, healthcare, crime rates, and overall quality of life. Their insightful findings reveal exciting living options!

Top five US State Capitol’s in Terms of Quality of life

Austin, Texas

Raleigh, North Carolina

Atlanta, Georgia

Madison, Wisconsin

Boise, Idaho

How Does Olympia Compare?

Olympia, Washington, ranks 27th overall, placing it just below the midpoint among U.S. capitol cities. Its strongest performance is in the Quality of Education and Health category, where it ranks 17th. However, Olympia faces affordability challenges, ranking 39th in this area. In fact, the cost of living in Washington is higher than in many other cities nationwide.

In terms of quality of life, Olympia ranks 20th among U.S. capitol cities and 21st in economic well-being.

Five worst capitol cities to live in the U.S.

Little Rock, Arkansas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Trenton, New Jersey

Augusta, Maine

Jackson, Mississippi

You can find the full 50-city list here.

