The United States offers numerous options and communities where families can thrive. Whether you're looking for a safe environment, access to quality education, healthcare, or opportunities for a fulfilling life, there are places that can meet these vital needs. With thoughtful research and determination, you can find a location that provides the foundational elements for a happy, successful family life—hope and possibilities abound.

Every state has its unique charm and strengths, welcoming new residents with open arms. The diversity across the country means you can discover a place that truly feels like home. Embracing new opportunities here can lead to a bright and promising future for your family.

‘Raising a family has become significantly more expensive in recent years…it’s important to live in a city that is affordable while still providing quality health care, education, safety, and opportunities for enrichment.’ -Chris Russo, WalletHub Analyst

The Best (& Worst) States To Raise A Family

Massachusetts continues to lead the way, offering families a place to thrive, while New Mexico faces challenges in education, safety, and affordability. By considering factors such as median income, housing costs, healthcare quality, safety, and school performance, families can identify the right community to build a bright future.

Where does Washington rank overall for the quality of a state to raise a family?

Washington ranks 13th overall.

Strengths for raising a family in Washington: 5th in affordability. 6th in family fun.

Education and Childcare rank: 25th

Health and Safety: 33rd

Drawbacks for raising a family in Washington: 44th in socioeconomics ranking (6th worst)

Overall family metrics across the nation

Lowest Median Family Income

46. Maine

47. Louisiana

48. West Virginia

49. Hawaii

50. New Mexico

Highest Median Family Income 5. New Jersey 4. Colorado 3. Illinois 2. Minnesota 1. Virginia

Affordabilty Rank

5. Washington

4. Minnesota

3. Massachusetts

2. Rhode Island

1. Connecticut

Source: WalletHub

