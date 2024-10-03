WA’s Costco Welcomes New Precious Metal Alongside Gold and Silver

Ask most financial advisors on how to put money away for your eventual retirement. One of the first actions they’ll advise - is for you to diversify your account.

A smart game plan is for you to put money away into a 401k, plus stocks and bonds. Purchasing precious metals is still a great way to diversify.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards loading...

Costco has helped individuals who are diversifying their retirement accounts.

In September of 2023, Costco began offering gold bars to its online customers for $2,000. Just after last year’s holiday season, the Washington based company began selling 25 one-ounce silver coins for a competitive price of $675.

Costco’s venture into the precious metals market has greatly helped their bottom line. A quarterly statement from earlier this year stated the best sellers online have been appliances, home furnishings, Costco gift cards and precious metals (gold and silver.)



A recent report from Wells Fargo reported that Costco earned $200 million each month in gold bars alone.

The market value of gold and silver is constantly in flux.

Gold Prices Soar Due To Uncertainty Caused By Wars Getty Images loading...

Looking at gold’s market value in the past ten years price of gold: The lowest it's been was in 2015, when gold dipped to below $1,100 per ounce. Gold has reached a high point (as of early October of 2024) of just above $2,600 per gold ounce.

The Silver market dipped to as low as $12 per ounce in March of 2020. Like gold, silver is seeing some high values - with the current price of silver selling for over $32 per ounce.

Get our free mobile app

Costco Welcomes New Precious Metal

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

The Issaquah based company recently added their third precious metal: platinum.

Along with gold and silver, you can now purchase one-ounce platinum bars for $1,089.99 on the Costco website. Disclaimer: You cannot have the precious metals delivered to you if you live in the following states of Louisiana, Nevada, or Puerto Rico.

The 10 WA State Costco Best Kept “Secret Items” You Must Try Here are 10 items at Costco you must try, trust me, you'll love these top-secret items. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals