Local Police Providing Extra Security On Election Day

At least one local law enforcement agency is planning to have extra personnel in place for security purposes during this year's Election Day.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says several of his deputies will be positioned at various locations around the county's elections sites.

"We will have a deputy assigned to the courthouse for Election Night. We also have deputies that are going to be following the groups that move the ballots. We're also making arrangements to have at least two people at each ballot box when they close them at eight o'clock."

East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says his officers will also be assisting Douglas County deputies when ballots are being picked up from the two drop boxes within his agency's jurisdiction.

Across the river in Chelan County, Sheriff Mike Morrison says they are remaining vigilant for any potential threats but are not currently planning to have any additional patrols or deputies at elections sites.

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore says his offices always have three deputies and two private security officers on duty during normal business hours, and all five will be staying on the premises until 8 p.m. on Election Day, as well as providing patrols when ballots are picked up from drop boxes.

Wenatchee Police Chief Edgar Reinfeld and Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, say their respective agencies are not planning to have any additional patrols for Election Day.

The additional security measures come in the wake of Gov. Jay Inslee placing the Washington National Guard on standby for all local law enforcement agencies in the state in the event of any Election Day violence or other disruptions.