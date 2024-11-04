Washington Healthplanfinder Announces Start of Open Enrollment

Washington Healthplanfinder is touting the start of open enrollment.

According to KING 5, Seattle's NBC affiliate, the open enrollment period got underway on Friday. All Washingtonians, including the undocumented, are reportedly eligible for health and dental coverage.

The price of coverage varies, but no-cost or reduced-cost options may be available to the less fortunate, says J. Manny Santiago, equity chief for Washington Health Benefit Exchange.

Get our free mobile app

Prospective enrollees must disclose their citizenship status. However, undocumented immigrants will not be penalized on that basis alone; there's no risk of running afoul of federal immigration law.

The lack of a Social Security number isn't disqualifying either.

Open enrollment concludes on Jan. 15. Click here to get started on your application.