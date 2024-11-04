Leavenworth City Council Appoints New Member

The City of Leavenworth has filled a vacancy on its town council.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the council appointed Mike Bedard to its Position 4 seat formerly held by Rhona Baron, who resigned last month over health concerns and alleged "bullying" on the part of Mayor Carl Florea.

Get our free mobile app

The council voted 5-1 in appointing Bedard during an executive session that followed a special meeting where seven applicants were interviewed for the open position.

Bedard has lived in Leavenworth for the past ten years, where he co-owns The Suites On Main hotel with his wife.

The former Everett resident has volunteered with numerous organizations in the Upper Valley, including Leavenworth Summer Theater; the Wenatchee River Institute; the Cascade School District; and Cascade Medical Foundation.

Bedard will serve the remainder of Baron's current term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2025.