Leavenworth City Council Appoints New Member
The City of Leavenworth has filled a vacancy on its town council.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the council appointed Mike Bedard to its Position 4 seat formerly held by Rhona Baron, who resigned last month over health concerns and alleged "bullying" on the part of Mayor Carl Florea.
The council voted 5-1 in appointing Bedard during an executive session that followed a special meeting where seven applicants were interviewed for the open position.
Bedard has lived in Leavenworth for the past ten years, where he co-owns The Suites On Main hotel with his wife.
The former Everett resident has volunteered with numerous organizations in the Upper Valley, including Leavenworth Summer Theater; the Wenatchee River Institute; the Cascade School District; and Cascade Medical Foundation.
Bedard will serve the remainder of Baron's current term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2025.