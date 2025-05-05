City of Leavenworth Hosting Community Engagement Night Tuesday
There's a Community Engagement night in Leavenworth Tuesday evening.
The city of Leavenworth says the public is invited to the event taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leavenworth Festhalle.
City staff will speak with community members in this open house format event about upcoming efforts in the city as well as community projects and other department updates.
Parking for the event will be free in the Aasgard, Blewett, and Colchuck lots after 4 p.m.
