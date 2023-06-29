Leavenworth Mayor Elected To Association Of WA Cities Board

Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea has been elected to the board of directors of the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

Florea's election occurred at the association's annual conference which was recently held in Spokane.

Florea says his place on the AWC board should assist in bringing some of his city's issues into broader focus statewide.

"It's going to help in furthering Leavenworth because I'll be able to bring Leavenworth's issues to the broader community and work on them at that level as well. It's an exciting opportunity with a great group. They support cities by doing a lot of advocacy work on their behalf, as well as education for cities."

Florea credits the chance to serve with the AWC board on his previous efforts with the group related to the state's housing issues.

"I guess I got my foot in the door by being asked to serve on their housing task force and suggested some legislation surrounding the housing issue because of the uniqueness of Leavenworth. And also maybe a little bit because I'm known as a bit of a drum-beater around the issue of workforce housing in the state."

The AWC board of directors is the association’s governing body, which is comprised of 25 directors, 23 of whom are mayors or city councilmembers from Washington's 281 incorporated cities and towns.

Florea will represent the association's District 3, which includes every incorporated city in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties.

The AWC is a private, not-for-profit, non-partisan organization that represents Washington's cities and towns in the state's legislature and executive branch, as well as through regulatory agencies.