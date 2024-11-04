The Grant County Coroner's Office reportedly has updates regarding a pair of heretofore unexplained deaths in Moses Lake.

The deceased have been identified as Edward Clinefelter, 50, and Sabrina Myers, 46. Neither had a permanent address, which would seem to indicate homelessness.

As KPQ reported on Tuesday, the two were found dead in an unidentified vehicle. The car, we're told, was sitting idle on an unpaved driveway off East Broadway near Road 4 NE.

Capt. Jeff Sursely of the Moses Lake PD expressed doubt that foul play was involved. It is now thought that Clinefelter and Myers succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, but a postmortem toxicology screen is ongoing; we won't know anything definitively until the results are made public.

We await further comment from the department.