A Storm Named Dolly May Form Days After Her Death
This is a coincidence nobody saw coming. The National Hurricane Center was already tracking a disturbance off the coast of Africa before Dolly Parton died Tuesday. The next name on the 2026 Atlantic list happened to be Dolly, chosen years in advance by the World Meteorological Organization, with no connection whatsoever to the woman or the timing of her passing.
That fact hasn't stopped the coincidence from landing hard.
How Storm Names Actually Work
Atlantic storm names rotate on a six-year cycle, chosen alphabetically and alternating between male and female names, unless a storm proves so deadly its name gets permanently retired — Melissa, from last year's devastating Caribbean hurricane, is one recent example. This season has already run through Arthur, Bertha, and Cristobal. Dolly comes next, regardless of what happened in Nashville this week.
The system currently sits near the Cape Verde Islands, with roughly a 70% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or storm within the week. If it reaches sustained winds of 39 mph, it becomes Tropical Storm Dolly. NOAA has confirmed there's no mechanism, and no intention, to skip the name given the timing.
Even Meteorologists Are Struck by It
Roger Edwards, a retired NOAA meteorologist and longtime Dolly Parton fan, posted a tribute to the singer this week and called the storm's timing an "astounding coincidence." He's not alone in that reaction — social media picked up on the overlap almost as fast as news of her death spread.
Three Years Ago: A Tacoma Crowd Got to Hear Dolly Parton One Last Time
For Washingtonians who grew up hearing "9 to 5" on the radio and mailing their kids' names in for Imagination Library books, there's something oddly fitting about nature marking her passing this way, even if science insists it means nothing at all. Sometimes a coincidence is just a coincidence. This one's just hard to look away from.
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