This is a coincidence nobody saw coming. The National Hurricane Center was already tracking a disturbance off the coast of Africa before Dolly Parton died Tuesday. The next name on the 2026 Atlantic list happened to be Dolly, chosen years in advance by the World Meteorological Organization, with no connection whatsoever to the woman or the timing of her passing.

That fact hasn't stopped the coincidence from landing hard.

How Storm Names Actually Work

Atlantic storm names rotate on a six-year cycle, chosen alphabetically and alternating between male and female names, unless a storm proves so deadly its name gets permanently retired — Melissa, from last year's devastating Caribbean hurricane, is one recent example. This season has already run through Arthur, Bertha, and Cristobal. Dolly comes next, regardless of what happened in Nashville this week.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The system currently sits near the Cape Verde Islands, with roughly a 70% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or storm within the week. If it reaches sustained winds of 39 mph, it becomes Tropical Storm Dolly. NOAA has confirmed there's no mechanism, and no intention, to skip the name given the timing.

Even Meteorologists Are Struck by It

Roger Edwards, a retired NOAA meteorologist and longtime Dolly Parton fan, posted a tribute to the singer this week and called the storm's timing an "astounding coincidence." He's not alone in that reaction — social media picked up on the overlap almost as fast as news of her death spread.

Three Years Ago: A Tacoma Crowd Got to Hear Dolly Parton One Last Time

For Washingtonians who grew up hearing "9 to 5" on the radio and mailing their kids' names in for Imagination Library books, there's something oddly fitting about nature marking her passing this way, even if science insists it means nothing at all. Sometimes a coincidence is just a coincidence. This one's just hard to look away from.

See Pictures of Dolly Parton, Through the Years Dolly Parton was a striking young woman in 1965 and little changed over the next 60 years. See pictures of the country music legend through the years in this gallery. Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2026. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young Dolly Parton has been a fixture in country music and really, all of entertainment, since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed about the icon is her age — she's as radiant as she's ever been! Check out these pictures of a young Dolly Parton. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

PICTURES: Look Inside Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home Dolly Parton's surprisingly humble former home in Nashville has finally sold, after many years on and off the market. Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, purchased the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in 1980, and they owned it until 1996. It's been on and off the market for 12 years, finally selling for $849,000 in December of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker