Three Famous People from Wenatchee

Are there people who grew up in Wenatchee, who are known across the country? How about worldwide? I have three that come to mind.

Chris DeGarmo

He was the former co-guitarist, backing vocalist, and songwriter in the band Queensrÿche. Before the limelight, Chris was born and raised in Wenatchee.

Later in childhood, his mom relocated the family to Bellevue, Washington.

After graduating from Interlake High School, Chris joined up with Cross+Fire, playing covers of Iron Maiden & Judas Priest. They changed their band name to “The Mob” and began to weave original songs into their playlist.

As Chris Degarmo took the reigns of the songwriting, the band took on lead singer Geoff Tate. Their debut EP “Queens of the Reich” influenced their final band name change - to what famously became known as Queensrÿche.

There was a point in the early 90s, when Queensrÿche was at the top of the rock world. Field by radio hits: “I Don’t Believe Anymore”, “Silent Lucidity” and “Jet City Woman” - their concerts filled NBA sized arenas.

When the band came to a halt in the late 2000s, Chris DeGarmo had been working as a private jet pilot.

Tyler Farrar

Tyler graduated from Wenatchee High School. His senior year, he famously won the downtown Tour d’ Bloom crit race, then met up with his date at prom.

He was a worldwide name in road cycling, winning seven individual stages in the Grand Tours of the Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, and the Tour de France.

From 2003 to 2017, Tyler rode professionally for Jelly Belly/Carlsbad Clothing Company, Healthnet/Maxxis, Cofidis, Slipstream-Chipotle (Now known as EF Education/Easy Post), and MTN–Qhubeka.

He is currently serving as a firefighter for the Kirkland Fire Department.

Hailey Van Lith

Hailey grew up in the Wenatchee Valley. Her parents are Jessica and Corey Van Lith. She lettered in basketball & softball at Cashmere High School. After graduating from Cashmere in 2020, she became the 3-year starting point guard for the University of Louisville.

Earlier this year (April 2023) she announced that she would transfer to reigning national champion LSU. Van Lith was drawn there because of her relationship with head coach Kim Mulkey since high school.

This jumped off the page to me - Hailey Van Lith graduated with a degree in finance from the University of Louisville in just three years!

Hailey Van Lith is currently one of the most marketable college athletes in the country. Van Lith has signed name, image, and likeness deals with Adidas, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

She has represented Team USA on the world stage at:

The 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Belarus (won a gold medal.)

The 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Thailand (won a gold medal.)

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina. (She won gold with the 3x3 team.)

The 2019 FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in Mongolia, (won a gold medal/tournament M VP where she was named MVP.

The 2022 FIBA SENIOR 3x3 World Cup in Belgium, leading the United States to the quarterfinals.

The 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Austria, (Won a gold medal.)

INFO: Rollingstone, Bike Radar, ESPN

Washington State's 5 Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse If you thought only Florida could handle the zombie apocalypse, think again! Here are five cities in Washington State that will help you survive if the Walking Dead ever comes to town.