Friends of Mission Ridge, a local non-profit, is giving a free presentation at Pinnacle Prep Charter School next week.

Who are the Friends of Mission Ridge?

Friends of Mission Ridge (known as FOMR) was founded on a love for the upper Stemilt and Squilchuck basins, which are now known as Mission Ridge. FOMR is a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and rural character of Mission Ridge.

They celebrate the benefits of the rural nature of the two basins, which offer the community clean water, public lands for recreation, the enjoyment of wildlife, dark skies for stargazing, and more.

Having these lands close to the Wenatchee Valley enhances our quality of life and contributes to the unique culture that makes us thrive in the heart of Washington.

You are invited to attend a free presentation on the proposed development near Mission Ridge.

Suppose you have hiked, skied, boarded, fished, mountain biked, trail run, hunted, bird watched, or lain on your back looking at the enormous band of the Milky Way with your friends.

This chat is for you.

The Friends of Mission Ridge is a local non-profit organization that will provide information on the proposed 4,000-bed development near Mission Ridge at a free community event on Tuesday, May 6th, at 5:30 PM at Pinnacles Prep Charter School in Wenatchee.

View from Mission Ridge to Wenatchee CREDIT Steven Gnam View from Mission Ridge to Wenatchee CREDIT Steven Gnam loading...

What’s on the Agenda for the Mission Ridge Land Use Presentation?

The talk will share the history of land use and conservation efforts in the Stemilt-Squilchuck basins, along with updates about the proposed large-scale development adjacent to Mission Ridge Ski Area. The presentation, “History of Land Use in the Stemilt-Squilchuck,” will be given by National Geographic photographer and Emmy Award-winning videographer Steven Gnam.

“So many people over the years–snowmobilers, orchardists, hunters, and skiers–have come together to find common ground, and we want to celebrate that history,” Steven Gnam, VP of FOMR.

The presentation will acknowledge the common goal of preservation of communities of enthusiasts, as Steven Gnam listed above. FOMR and the Stemilt-Squilchuck Partnership are leading the effort to brainstorm and envision the future of Mission Ridge.

Mission Ridge stretches from the Columbia River to Mission Peak and is a cherished community asset. The Upper Stemilt and Squilchuck basins significantly contribute to the quality of life in Wenatchee, serving as a vital water catchment and offering a sanctuary for outdoor enthusiasts.

For more information on Friends of Mission Ridge and upcoming community discussions, visit www.friendsofmissionridge.org or reach out with an email: info@friendsofmissionridge.com

30 Reasons Living in Washington State is Amazing There are lots of great reasons to live here, these are just a few! Gallery Credit: Heath Brewster

The 7 Best Summertime Jobs for Teens in Washington State Here are a few ideas for the best summertime jobs for teens in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals