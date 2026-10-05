PepsiCo is recalling more than 122,000 cases of Gatorade — 122,021, to be exact — after discovering the labels omitted two artificial dyes used in the product.

What's Actually Being Recalled

The recall covers 28-ounce bottles of Gatorade Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange, and Orange Zero, all missing a declaration of Yellow No. 6 and/or Yellow No. 5 on their ingredient lists.

Washington is one of 37 states where the affected bottles were distributed. PepsiCo initiated the recall voluntarily on September 25th, and the FDA classified it as Class II on October 2nd — meaning exposure could cause temporary or reversible health effects, though serious harm is considered unlikely for most people.

Why Undeclared Dyes Still Matter

The real risk here falls on people with dye sensitivities, who depend entirely on accurate labeling to avoid a reaction. Side effects from Yellow No. 5 and No. 6 can include mild rashes or allergic-type asthma symptoms, more commonly seen in people who also react to aspirin. For most Gatorade drinkers, though, there's no immediate medical urgency — this is a labeling failure more than a contamination scare.

PepsiCo announced back in April that it planned to phase artificial colors out of Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime, and Orange Gatorade varieties by this fall, part of a broader industry shift away from synthetic dyes the FDA has been pushing since 2025. Whether this recall connects directly to that transition remains unconfirmed.

What Washington Shoppers Should Check

The recall covers 15 specific lot codes listed in the FDA's official notice.

Lot 091026 DL - JUN 07 27; Lot 091126 DL - JUN 08 27; Lot 072226 DT - APR 18 27; Lot 072426 TL - APR 20 27; Lot 073126 TL - APR 27 27; Lot 072926 TL - APR 25 27; Lot 073026 TL - APR 25 27; Lot 081026 TL - MAY 07 27; Lot 082126 OA - APR 18 27; Lot 080126 DL - APR 28 27; Lot 082026 DL - MAY 17 27; Lot 083126 DT - JUN 07 27; Lot 082526 KM - MAY 22 27; Lot 090426 KM - JUN 01 27; Lot 072726 TL - APR 23 27

If you've got any of the four affected 28-ounce flavors (Gatorade Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange, and Orange Zero) in your fridge or garage cooler, check the lot number against that list before drinking it. You can return affected bottles to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you're stocking up for weekend youth sports games or a late-season hike, it's worth a quick check before grabbing bottles out of the pack—especially if dye sensitivity runs in your family.

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