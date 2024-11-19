A rain-snow mix is likely to dampen your Wednesday commute, but Wenatchee schools are not expected to divert from normal operations. This according to district spokesperson Diana Haglund.

However, in the the event of truly grisly winter weather, the district has an airtight contingency plan.

"If we delay school," the district writes, "we will follow a Monday late start schedule to ensure safe transportation for our students."

Get our free mobile app

Parents and guardians are advised to stay alert; notifications will be sent via ParentSquare by 6 a.m. In the meantime keep tabs on the district's official website. Also monitor the various social media channels - Facebook, Instagram, X - for real-time announcements.

To delay or not to delay, close or not to close - that decision ultimately rests with the transportation department. Transport director Jennifer Sea is unusually hands-on, sometimes rising as early as 3 a.m. to test the roads out herself.

"She's got chains and four-wheel drive [laughs]," Haglund says. Sea "evaluates the routes and consults with the superintendent by 5 a.m. to make the final call."

"Delaying gives us time to ensure safe travel for our students, especially in areas where conditions may differ from the urban center. We understand how disruptive delays and closures can be for families, so we recommend creating a backup plan for young children in case of unexpected disruptions."

The National Weather issued its winter storm warning late Tuesday afternoon. It'll remain in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m. Temperatures though are looking relatively mild, with a high near 38 °F.