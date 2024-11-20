Winter Storm Causes 20+ Crashes In NCW, Including School Bus

The winter storm that blew through North Central Washington late Tuesday and early Wednesday created chaos on the area's roadways.

The Washington State Patrol reports there were nearly two dozen single-vehicle collisions and spin-outs between the hours of 4-10 a.m.

Most of the wrecks occurred on Interstate-90 from Cle Elum to the Vantage Bridge, where Trooper Jeremy Weber says there were at least 12 crashes.

Weber says there were also upwards of ten incidents on State Route 28, and one involving a school bus that crashed into a ditch on U.S. Highway 2 about three miles west of Leavenworth.

Weber says there were no children or other passenger on the bus at the time of the accident, and the driver was not injured.

He and other troopers are imploring motorists to slow down and be mindful of changing road conditions during winter weather, and to always be well prepared for traveling over mountain passes during the winter months.