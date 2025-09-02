Eastbound I-90 Blocked By Non-Injury Rollover Crash Near Easton

Two people escaped injury after a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate-90 about two miles west of Easton when an SUV pulling a travel trailer driven by 71-year-old Thomas N. Mackey of Snohomish lost control, struck a jersey barrier, and rolled.

Get our free mobile app

Both the truck and trailer came to rest in the eastbound lanes of the roadway, which were completely blocked around an hour while crews cleared the wreckage and investigated the scene.

Both Mackey and his passenger, 76-year-old Marilyn Huckleberry of Snohomish, somehow managed to emerge from the totaled vehicle without injury.

Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the accident, and charges are pending against Mackey for causing the wreck.