Man Jailed For Leading Police On Pursuit at 120+ mph In Moses Lake

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he led them on a dangerous high-speed pursuit through Moses Lake on Friday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident began when a deputy observed a sports car traveling with its lights off on Interstate-90 (I-90) near Dodson Road.

When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver - 20-year-old Jordan Wheeler of Moses Lake fled, leading them on a pursuit at speeds in excess of 120 mph in the eastbound lanes of I-90.

The chase finally ended after roughly 12 miles, when Wheeler attempted to exit the freeway south of Moses Lake and spike strips were successfully deployed that disabled his vehicle.

Wheeler was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators say a juvenile passenger in Wheeler's vehicle escaped without being harmed, and no other injuries were reported.