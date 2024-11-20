The Wenatchee Bighorns are handing out 100 certificates for a free turkey to the Wenatchee community as part of their #CommunityFirst initiative.

The pop-up takes place Saturday, November 23rd in the Smitty’s Pancake House parking lot located at 1621 N Wenatchee Avenue starting at 10:00 AM.

“We are here this holiday season to serve and give back,” said Bighorns owner Shawn Cooprider. “We hope the small gesture will make a positive difference for some in our community. We wish you and your families a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

Coupons for a free turkey will be passed out on a first come, first serve basis with no background requirements. The coupon can be used at any grocery store for any brand of turkey or ham under $25. The purchaser will be responsible for the difference if redeeming the coupon on a turkey or ham more than $25, There is a limit of one coupon per family.

“Our #CommunityFirst initiative is to give to the community that has given us so much,” said Cooprider, “especially in times when we didn’t have much to give back. I guess what it means to me is that it serves our purpose as an organization to give and be more than just wins and losses on the court but champions off the court”

The TBL season runs from March through June. The Bighorns will be playing the 2025 home schedule at Wenatchee Valley College.

Smith Gymnasium on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College

The Bighorns are entering their third season in the TBL (The Basketball League) a showcase league where players hope to hone their skills and make it onto a NBA or G League team, considered the NBA's feeder or developmental system.

Cooprider says 4 players who were on TBL rosters last season are playing in the NBA now and several others are signed to G League teams this season.

