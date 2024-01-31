Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Navigating the Dos and Don’ts

Valentine's day is coming! are you prepared? There are so many cool places here in Wenatchee to go celebrate the day of love! From Visconti's to take out from Sumo, the eating possibilities are endless as well are the gifts to find!

Remember, Valentine's Day is just another day, celebrate your love year-round and hold your loved ones as close as possible.

That also means, if you decide to participate in the day of love, there are also some items that we should be aware of and avoid gifting to our loved ones.

By the way, If Valentine's Day "isn't your thing," make sure your partner is aware,

well in advance so that they may handle the day as they see fit. Or at least you aren't getting hopes up.

Ok, now that we know what NOT to get, here's some ideas of what is, OK.

How do you celebrate Valentine's Day?

I will admit, my favorite Valentine's days were spent on the couch, with snacks galore and a movie/ TV show that I'm into at the moment.

Have you heard of this Fun Fact about Valentine's Day and "Letters to Juliet"?

"Every year, thousands of romantics send letters addressed to Verona, Italy to “Juliet,” the subject of the timeless romantic tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet.” The city marks the location of the Shakespearean tale, and the letters that reach the city are dutifully answered by a team of volunteers from the Juliet Club. Each year, on Valentine's Day, the club awards the "Cara Giulietta" ("Dear Juliet") prize to the author of the most touching love letter."- Source

