Potter Murder Sentencing Scheduled For Mid-December

The 28-year-old man convicted of First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend on Badger Mountain back in January will be sentenced next month.

Visiting Judge John Knodell of Grant County, who presided over the trial, has scheduled the sentencing of Dalton Scott Potter for December 14th at 9:30am in Douglas County Superior Court.

A 12-member jury unanimously found that Potter murdered 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell on January 21 in the 1700 block of Badger Mountain Rd.

He could receive a maximum penalty of life in prison for the crime.

The jury also found Potter guilty of charges related to accusations he shot at a father and daughter who witnessed the shooting.

The father and daughter were not injured.

The other charges in which Potter was found guilty included three counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of intimidating a witness with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The jury acquitted Potter of a first-degree robbery charge.

In addition, the jury signed special verdict forms in which they found Potter in possession of a firearm during all the crimes he was convicted of, and a special verdict form finding that Potter and Longwell were intimate partners.

The six-day trial began on October 23.

