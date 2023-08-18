Remembering when The Head and the Heart played Wenatchee

Eleven years ago, on August 27th, 2012 - The Head and the Heart let fans know they were coming to Wenatchee's Cafe Mela.

I only heard about this after they came and went. I would have LOVED to have seen them. Did you happen to go?

No one has yet to enter the Cafe Mela setlist on Setlist.fm If you kept track of the songs, or grabbed the setlist off of the stage - go online and tell us the setlist from that night, HERE.

The Head and the Heart into more mainstream recognition in America. Their songs "Lost in My Mind" (#1 on the American AAA radio chart) and "Down in the Valley" got some great radio play. But it was "Rivers and Roads" that vaultedinto more mainstream recognition in America.

Conan O'Brien Show on TBS. Going through their September 2012 itinerary , I noted that two days prior to coming to Wenatchee, The Head and the Heart played theon

The band used that intimate September night in Wenatchee to kick off the "The Head and the Heart FALL TOUR 2012."

Head and the Heart Head and the Heart loading...

We were thankfully able to find a recorded song, from their Wenatchee Cafe Mela show on video (with original singer, Josiah Johnson.)

VIDEO CREDIT: Karen Contreras (via Facebook)

The reason why I'm taking you down memory lane is because, this week marks the 116th birthday of Seattle's Pike Place Market. A place that hold special meaning to The Head and the Heart, as they used to regularly busk there in the late 2000s.

Doing research about all-things Pike Place Market, I found another gem: Their August 25th, 2019 concert, at Seattle's Pike Place Market.

They played ten songs that evening, a loving tribute to the market and the 30,000 fans who showed up.

You can stream the The Head and the Heart's Pike Place Market concert (released in 2020) via Amazon Prime.

INFO: Setlist.fm, The Head and the Heart

