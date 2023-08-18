Remembering when The Head and the Heart played Wenatchee
Eleven years ago, on August 27th, 2012 - The Head and the Heart let fans know they were coming to Wenatchee's Cafe Mela.
I only heard about this after they came and went. I would have LOVED to have seen them. Did you happen to go?
The band used that intimate September night in Wenatchee to kick off the "The Head and the Heart FALL TOUR 2012."
We were thankfully able to find a recorded song, from their Wenatchee Cafe Mela show on video (with original singer, Josiah Johnson.)
VIDEO CREDIT: Karen Contreras (via Facebook)
The reason why I'm taking you down memory lane is because, this week marks the 116th birthday of Seattle's Pike Place Market. A place that hold special meaning to The Head and the Heart, as they used to regularly busk there in the late 2000s.
Doing research about all-things Pike Place Market, I found another gem: Their August 25th, 2019 concert, at Seattle's Pike Place Market.
They played ten songs that evening, a loving tribute to the market and the 30,000 fans who showed up.
You can stream the The Head and the Heart's Pike Place Market concert (released in 2020) via Amazon Prime.
INFO: Setlist.fm, The Head and the Heart