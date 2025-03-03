Three Injured In Royal City Crash

Three people have injuries, including two young children, following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County on Saturday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of Road 9 Southwest near Royal City when a pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Kaden D. Sargent lost control, went off the roadway, rolled twice, and struck a tree.

Sargent and two of his four passengers, both who are under the age of five, were injured in the accident and transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

Sargent's other two passengers, 29-year-old Tucker J. Van Tatenhove and another child under the age of five, appeared refused treatment at the scene.

Sheriff's officials did not say if impairment might have played a role in the wreck, which remains under investigation.

