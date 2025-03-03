The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced the 9 finalists for the 2025 Junior Royalty Program.

The finalists were chosen from the 81 essays submitted from fifth-grade girls across the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts on the topic: “If you could travel through time, would you go to the past or future? What would you be doing in that past or future?”.

A panel of local educators selected the finalists;

Aurelia Tonge — The River Academy (daughter of Michael and Jericho Tonge)

Annabelle Pieczynski — Cascade Elementary (daughter of AJ and Dani Pieczynski)

Alyssa Orendain — Grant Elementary (daughter of Bladimir and Kristen Orendain)

Abigail Smith-Canales — Lincoln Elementary (daughter of Timothy and Candy Smith)

Cora Collings — Garden City Academy (daughter of Cam and Amy Collings)

Elizabeth Carter — Sunnyslope Elementary (daughter of Rebecca Carter and Christopher Carter)

Mia Farias — Kenroy Elementary (daughter of Amanda Farias)

Rosemary Hughes — Kenroy Elementary (daughter of Sarah Sims and Brandon Hughes)

Ella Hall — Saint Joseph (daughter of Rorie Roberts and Dustin Hall)

According to a press release, the finalists will write another essay on March 3rd during a 40-minute writing session.

Three 2025 Junior Royalty members will be chosen based on both of their essay submissions and will be announced during school assemblies on March 5th.

The Junior Royalty will participate in numerous Apple Blossom Festival events including the TekniPlex Youth Parade on April 26th.