As America welcomes 2026 with new health goals, DoorDash releases its "26 Healthy Eats for 2026" list, spotlighting 26 small and medium-sized restaurants that offer easy, delicious, and convenient options for eating well. We included a bonus location to try on your next visit to Leavenworth or Port Angeles.

How Did the Restaurant’s Qualify to Be Included in this List?

‘The list, pulled from DoorDash data, includes small-medium sized restaurants and brands across the country with the highest average customer ratings, at least 500 reviews, and less than 10 stores on DoorDash.’ -Doordash.com

There is a growing trend across America to eat healthier

Customers are seeking food options that fit their daily routines and wellness goals, with a growing interest in protein-rich meals potentially influenced by weight-loss medications. "Healthy" has multiple meanings, but many people prefer meals with whole ingredients and strong nutritional value, such as grain bowls, hearty salads, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

What are some of the more popular healthy food options?

The protein trend was strong with DoorDash orders, as were salads and grain bowls.

The 26 Healthiest in the US includes One From the PNW

Nine Restaurants from California (slightly more than one of every three) made the list for Healthiest in the Nation. The one from here in our part of the world? Moberi of Portland, Oregon.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A local NCW restaurant (didn't make the list) that's healthy and has incredibly tasty food: Yodelin Broth Company and Beer Garden (Try the PNW Wild Salmon Rice Bowl or the Hollywood Noodle Bone Broth Soup)

Here’s what DoorDash said about Moberi:

‘A neighborhood favorite for smoothie bowls, oatmeal, and superfood-packed drinks that fit right into an active, outdoor lifestyle.’ -DoorDash.com

Try Moberi on your next visit to Portland

A friend of mine recently traveled to Portland to attend a WHL hockey game. On their way back to Wenatchee, they tried to visit the new In-N-Out Drive-In in Ridgefield, Washington. However, it was packed inside, and the drive-thru line wound all the way to the road. Washington state’s first In-N-Out is on my bucketlist. But so is Moberi.

Moberi

Moberi in Portland deserves a spot on your bucket list for its vibrant, premium acai bowls and smoothies. Made with organic, fair-trade açaí and fresh produce from the Willamette Valley, these creations feature unique toppings, including a peanut butter drizzle, hemp hearts, and bee pollen. Moberi began in 2011 as a quirky bike-powered blender cart, famously pitched on Shark Tank and embodying Portland's eccentric, sustainable spirit. With several bright locations, Moberi primarily offers vegan and dairy-free options, generous portions, tropical flavors, and signature dishes, including the Uncle Jesse bowl. Reviewers rave about this bowl, describing it as refreshing, balanced, and downright addictive.

Moberi.com has four locations.

NW Portland (Slabtown Neighborhood) 1755 NW 23rd Ave

North Portland 4220 N Mississippi Ave

SE Portland 3646 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Beaverton (Cedar Hills Neighborhood) 2545 SW Cedar Hills Blvd

LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State? Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz