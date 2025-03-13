Colville Tribes Establish First EV Charging Station In Manson

The Colville Tribes have established its first electric vehicle charging stations in Chelan County.

The EV chargers were made possible through a partnership with Colville Fuels and are located at their Deep Water location in Manson.

In a news release, the Tribes said the charging stations are a step toward enabling electric vehicles to travel through remote areas on the Colville Reservation and in north central Washington State.

The project was funded as part of an expansion of Colville Fuels’, who worked with the companies Open Access Technology Information and Chargetronix for about 18 months to establish the new charging equipment.

Colville Business Council Chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson said "Electric vehicle technology is a necessary step into the future, and the Colville Tribes hope to open more such charging stations soon.”