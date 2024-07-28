Stehekin Under Level 3 (Go Now!) Evacuation From Pioneer Fire

Level 3 (Get Out Now!) evacuation notices are in place for the town of Stehekin as of 8 am Sunday.

The Level 3 applies to the area from just north of Moore Point through the Stehekin Valley, including the Stehekin Landing and west to High Bridge.

The incident management team at the Pioneer Fire reported limited growth Saturday. Firefighters continued to widen and improve the fire line around the community.

However, an apparent movement in fire activity led to the elevated evacuation announcement at 8 pm on Saturday to go into effect the next morning.

A Level 3 (get out now!) alerts residents to go now and evacuate immediately as wildfire in the area threatens the life and safety of people in the area.

People leaving Stehekin can use a shuttle service to get to an established refuge at the Stehekin Ranch, the Stehekin airfield, Buckner Orchard, and Stehekin bakery. People parking at the airfield are instructed to park on the edges of the airfield.

According to the incident management team, the American Red Cross will establish a shelter for evacuees if needed.

It would be opened at the Chelan community gym, 317 E. Johnson St. Upon docking in Chelan. Evacuees would be transported to the community gym by Link Transit buses if needed.

Meanwhile, the southern edge of the fire is approximately 23 miles northwest of Manson. The communities of Chelan and Manson remain open for business and tourism.

Currently, the fire is being battled by 12 crews, 4 helicopters, 24 engines, 27 water tenders, and 12 heavy equipment.

There are 749 crew members on the scene. The fire has grown over the weekend from about 30,500 acres to 32,048 acres.

