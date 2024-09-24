New Fees Proposed For EV Drivers In Kittitas County

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in Kittitas County could soon be paying extra fees for using public charging stations.

The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners recently proposed a charge of 33 cents per kilowatt-hour at all public EV charging stations within its jurisdictional boundaries as a way to help cover operational costs.

Get our free mobile app

The County says the new fees are necessary to help with the cost of electricity and maintenance at the charging stations.

A public hearing on the issue was scheduled for this morning, after which commissioners were expected to approve the new fees.

The fee proposal comes in the wake of new charging stations that were recently installed at a rebuilt parking lot in Ellensburg.

KIMA-TV reports the charging stations were installed as part of a larger redevelopment project but their cost was not included in the project's budget.