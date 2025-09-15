We have five fantastic places for you to explore. You can spend either a day or an entire weekend at any of these locations, which are spread throughout the state. Be sure to check out these underrated towns—you'll thank us later!

Langley - "It's a cheaper, less hyped & less busy version of the San Juans"

We love visiting the cozy shops in Langley. Be sure to try some coffee and pastries at South Whidbey Commons Cafe and Books. Just don’t fill up too much at the coffee shop; you’ll want to save room for some fresh seafood at Saltwater Fish House and Oyster Bar. Click this link to discover more great places to explore on Whidbey Island.

Moses Lake - The poster child of "Don't Overlook This Town"

Some of the most popular destinations in North Central Washington are Chelan and Leavenworth. While commuting between Spokane and Seattle, I often passed by Moses Lake without giving it much thought. However, I remember hearing the late-Bob Rivers mention on his radio show that Moses Lake is one of his favorite places to visit.

Relaxing by the lakeside or, even better, on a boat sounds like a perfect way to recharge. Year-round access to the 3,000 acres of the Moses Lake Sand Dunes provides plenty of high-adrenaline opportunities. Don’t forget to bring your water toys, as there is lake access next to the dunes. Please remember to clean up after yourself; tourists have unfortunately left quite a mess lately.

If you’re looking for outdoor dining in Moses Lake, consider Michael’s on the Lake (910 W. Broadway Avenue). Two great reviews of this place include: “They do meat well here” & “Great view!”

Poulsbo - “Little Norway”

Recently nominated for USA TODAY's Top 10 Favorite Small Cultural Towns, this charming town in North Kitsap has a Norwegian coastal village feel, reminiscent of Leavenworth’s Bavarian theme. It is one of the select port call locations for the impressive Hilton family yacht. A local merchant shared that Paris Hilton was seen sunbathing on the Poulsbo dock during their visit.

Be sure to check out my favorite coffee shop, Poulsbohemian Coffeehouse (19003 Front St NE, Poulsbo, WA). I used to live in Poulsbo and often visited this spot. The coffee shop offers a great latte and a beautiful view of Liberty Bay.

Anacortes - “The Gateway to the San Juans”

I used to overlook this place, quickly making my ferry reservation to the islands. However, when the pandemic started to ease, my family spent a weekend here. It's worth visiting for the excellent downtown shops and rooftop dining, which offer fantastic views of the San Juan Islands in the distance. Additionally, Washington Park is a great spot for hiking, beachcombing, and enjoying even more stunning views of the islands.

If you're looking for places to grab a bite, consider A’Town Bistro in Anacortes for delicious farm-to-table offerings. Another must-try is Frida’s Gourmet Mexican Cuisine, where you can enjoy their amazing slow-cooked chipotle-citrus lamb—trust me, you’ll thank me later!

For fish and chips paired with craft beer, check out the Brown Lantern Ale House, also in Anacortes. There are many reasons why the late Burl Ives chose to retire and spend the remaining years of his life in this charming little town.

Walla Walla - “America’s Best Wine Region”

That is a powerful and accurate statement, as indicated by a recent USA TODAY reader's choice poll. Three excellent wine tasting rooms to explore include two that are owned and operated by Charles Smith. Both locations have caught the attention of Food and Wine and have been named to their list of the best wineries in Washington. Be sure to visit both!

K Vintners - 820 Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.

House of Smith Walla Walla Tasting Room is located in a converted rustic auto-repair warehouse at 35 South Spokane Street in Walla Walla .

The Chihuly Tasting Room at Long Shadows was voted the number one wine tasting room in America by the USA TODAY Readers' Choice poll mentioned earlier.

