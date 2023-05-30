Moses Lake Sand Dune Visitors Neglect to Pack it Out

Chelan County Sheriff's Deputies are pleased the Memorial Day Weekend didn't result in any deaths on waterways or roads.

It was also more peaceful than in years past on the Moses Lake Sand Dunes where serious and deadly incidents are known to happen over the holiday weekend.

"People come over and party and have a good time. They were safer than normal." Grant County Chief Deputy of Operations Josh Sainsbury said.

However, many of the 5,000 people who gathered at the dunes left quite a mess. Sheriff's deputies took images of an oversized dumpster that was used to collect the trash. It was overfilled.

"Some of the O-R-V organizations come out and volunteer their time to clean up the dunes because they take pride in it."

There were three collisions on the dunes requiring transport by ambulance. Nothing was serious or life-threatening.

Get our free mobile app