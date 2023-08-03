Man Arrested For Attempting To Elude Police In Grant County

A Moses Lake man is in jail after attempting to flee from police in Grant County this (yesterday) morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. when a deputy with the Grant County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and expired tags on Potato Hill Road just south of the Moses Lake city limits.

"Once the deputy activated his lights the vehicle continued to speed up and the deputy discontinued the pursuit," says Grant County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Josh Sainsbury. "The vehicle then drove out onto the Moses Lake Sand Dunes."

Sainsbury says once the vehicle went off road, officers were able to establish a containment perimeter and attempted to stop the suspect a second time.

"The Moses Lake Police Department and Grant County (Sheriff's Office) units all responded to the two exits at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes and one of the Moses Lake officers located the vehicle and when he activated his lights, the vehicle pulled over and stopped."

Twenty-eight-year-old Austin Valentine was placed under arrest on charges of attempting to elude police and his vehicle was impounded.

A female passenger in Valentine's car was questioned and released.

Valentine is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.