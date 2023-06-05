National Forest Looking For Hosts At Popular Campgrounds

The National Forest is looking for Campground Hosts for Silver Falls Campgrounds in the Entiat Ranger District.

The host is a volunteer position which requires keeping track of camping reservations, maintaining restrooms and offering handyman skills.

District Ranger Alex Taras says the job offers a lot of free time for anyone who wants to explore the forest on their own.

"Overall, it's just a great opportunity to live out on the forest and be immersed in nature and interact with folks that are enjoying the public land," said Taras.

Campground Hosts get free lodging in a cabin with full amenities, including a stove, a range, a refrigerator and shower.

The hosts typically work Friday through Monday when the campground is busiest, and perhaps one other day during the week

Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest spokesperson Robin DeMario highly recommends the Silver Falls Campgrounds

"It's a great time to be out in the National Forest," said DeMario. "And this spot is one of my favorite campgrounds in the National Forest, just due to its location right next to the Entiat River and the Silver Falls Trail, which I really love.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a Campground Host should call Ranger Taras at 509-630-1821 or email here for more information about this opportunity.

Campground hosts are charged with greeting campers and providing them with information. They're also responsible for campsite and fire fit cleanup, cleaning toilet facilities and making sure campers are complying with fee requirements.

The hosts generally work between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. There remains an opening this year into the month of June.

Taras says he hopes to have one or two people serve as campground hosts at Silver Falls Campgrounds this season.

The campgrounds are located approximately 25 miles up Entiat River Road from U.S. Hwy 97. The roadway is paved all the way through. Entiat River Road is roughly 20 miles north of Wenatchee.