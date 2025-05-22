Now that Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, officials with the U.S. Forest Service are reminding visitors about several things to keep in mind when camping over the three-day holiday.

Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest weekends for camping in the National Forest annually, and spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says campers should plan ahead and have a backup spot in mind.

"Not all campgrounds will be open for the holiday weekend, so recreationists should contact their local ranger station to get the most up-to-date information. Campers heading to the forest should have an alternate plan in the event their favorite campground is full. Most campgrounds fill up by sometime Friday evening, so folks should be prepared and try to get to their first choice for camping as early as possible."

DeMario says bears have been more active than usual around many areas of the forest in recent years, and recreationists should be prepared to do what's necessary to keep them from crashing your campsite.

"When camping, visitors should store all food in a manner to prevent conflicts with bears and other wildlife. The basic rules of food storage when camping are to keep your food, beverages, pet food, and even your garbage in a hard-sided vehicle in metal food lockers that are bear resistant, which are provided at some of the developed campgrounds in the National Forest. You can also hang these items from a tree, provided they are well sealed and be mindful of not leaving anything which might attract wildlife around your campsite."

DeMario also says forest visitors should check themselves, and their fellow campers and pets frequently for ticks and always tidy up their campsites before leaving the forest, especially when using dispersed locations.

The Forest Service is also reminding campers that drinking water will not be available at some campgrounds on the Chelan, Cle Elum, Entiat, Methow Valley, and Wenatchee River Ranger Districts this summer, so visitors should be prepared to bring their own drinking water.