UPDATE: Over 5,600 Acres Burned in Cow Canyon

Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg has burned over five thousand acres already with no containment as of yet.

Residents are currently evacuating under a Level 3 evacuation notice.

Ron Fryer with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team says the fire is moving fast towards Ellensburg, with dry fuel aiding the speed of burning.

There are currently over 100 personnel working on the fire, along with five aircrafts in use.

Crews hope to have some containment by tomorrow morning.