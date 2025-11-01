Apple Blossom Royalty: Scholarships And Great Lifelong Memories
Are you a Wenatchee Valley High School Senior?
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is looking for the next group of confident, talented, and community-minded young women to represent our valley as the 2026 Apple Blossom Royalty!
Required meetings that you'll need to attend are coming up
Senior girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts — including private and public schools — who are interested in participating are invited to attend one of the Mandatory Royalty Meetings on Tuesday, November 4, at the Wenatchee Convention Center (121 N. Wenatchee Ave.). Meeting times are 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., and each potential candidate must attend with a parent or guardian. These sessions will cover everything you need to know about the pageant process, from application details to what it means to represent the Apple Blossom Festival and our community.
Each year, the Royalty Selection Pageant crowns one Queen and two Princesses. The Queen receives a $10,000 scholarship, and each Princess receives a $5,000 scholarship to support their educational goals.
Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make lifelong memories, gain valuable experience, and be part of one of the Wenatchee Valley’s most cherished traditions!
Learn more at appleblossom.org or follow the Festival on social media for updates.
