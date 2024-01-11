What is the Record Coldest Temperature in Your Hometown?
This is a list of the lowest temperatures ever recorded in towns and cities across Washington, from 1914–2024 based on data from the NOAA. If you see any other numbers, from other websites - it is not the official extreme temperature of the National Weather Service.
Bellingham: On January 20th, 1937 it got down to - 4 F.
Bremerton: On December 21st, 1990 it was 7 above.
Ellensburg: On December 12th, 1919 it got down to -31 F.
Ephrata: On February 1st, 1950 it reached -24 F.
Everett: On January 18th, 1050 it got down to 1 above.
Leavenworth: On December 30th, 1968 it reached a low of -36 F.
Mazama: On December 30th, 1968 it got down to -48 F (Tied with Winthrop for coldest Washington temperature on record)
Moses Lake: On February 1st, 1050 it reached -24 F.
Olympia: On January 1st, 1979 they recorded a low of -8 F.
Pullman: On December 30th, 1968 it reached -32 F.
Renton: On January 18th, 1950 the low was -10 F.
Richland: On December 13th, 1919 it was - 29 F.
Seattle: On January 31st, 1950 it reached 0 F.
Spokane: On December 30th, 1968 they recorded a low of -25 F.
Waterville: On December 30th, 1968 it was -36 F.
Wenatchee: On December 29th, 1968 it got down to -21 F (-21 was the reading at Panborn airport…it got down to -19 at the Wenatchee water treatment plant.)
Winthrop: On December 30th, 1968 it reached -48 F.(Tied with Mazama for coldest Washington temperature on record)
Yakima: On January 9th, 1909: They recorded a low of -28 F.
INFO: National Weather Service
