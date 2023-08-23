Historical Washington State Facts
Facts about Washington state are always so fun to read, I always walk away with new knowledge that we may or may not need, non the less, my brain feels expanded! Let's expand our brains for a sec with these super cool and "Wait what?!" Historic Facts about Washington State.
Historic Washington Facts:
1. During the Great Depression, a series of hydroelectric dams were constructed along the Columbia River as part of a project to increase the production of electricity. This culminated in 1941 with the completion of the Grand Coulee Dam, the largest dam in the United States. (Source)
2. The first European record of a landing on the Washington coast was by Spanish Captain Don Bruno de Heceta in 1775, on board the Santiago, part of a two-ship flotilla with the Sonora. (Source)
3. Spokane was the smallest city in size to host a World’s Fair. – 1974 (Source)
4. The Washington state flag was passed in 1923, more than 30 years after Washington was admitted to the union. (Source)
5. The highest point in Washington is Mount Rainier. It was named after Peter Rainier, a British soldier who fought against the Americans in the Revolutionary War. (Source)
Now with this profound new knowledge that you may or may not had, share this with your friends and see if they knew any of these tid-bits. You never know and you could be the smartest in your wolf pack!
P.s. Did you notice the little figures I hide in some of the graphics?
