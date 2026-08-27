Labor Day lands on Monday, September 7 this year, and AAA and INRIX have crunched the numbers on when the roads actually clear out. Thursday, September 3, stays manageable before 1 p.m., then thickens fast — the worst window runs 2 to 7 p.m. Friday tightens the margin even more.

CREDIT: WSDOT CREDIT: WSDOT

Get moving before noon, because traffic builds steadily from there until it peaks somewhere between noon and 8 p.m., the longest stretch of congestion all weekend.

CREDIT: WSDOT CREDIT: WSDOT

Saturday shifts the pattern again. Before 10 a.m. is your safe window, with the worst stretch landing between 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, oddly, gives everyone a break — traffic drops off noticeably, making it the best day to travel if your schedule has any flexibility at all. Monday brings the return crunch, best avoided by leaving before noon; the afternoon window between 2 and 5 p.m. is when everyone else heads home at once.

The Upside of Living Here

Here's something worth appreciating if you live in North Central Washington: we're on the receiving end of holiday traffic, not stuck creeping through it for hours the way Seattle-area travelers are heading toward Leavenworth and Lake Chelan. That reverse commute spares us plenty of frustration most years.

This year isn't most years, though.

A Wildfire Changes the Equation

The Little Giant Fire has burned more than 146,000 acres since sparking from a lightning strike back on July 15, and containment sits at just 21% as of this week. It jumped Lake Chelan entirely; an ember carried two and a half miles by wind onto the far shore, threatening communities to the northwest of Manson that everyone assumed the lake itself would protect.

For travelers eyeing a Labor Day trip to Chelan or Leavenworth, smoke and possible road closures matter more this year than the usual afternoon traffic crunch. Check current conditions through Chelan County Emergency Management before locking in plans.

LOOK: 24 Childhood Dinners We Swore We Hated (Now We're Craving Them) Let's set the table and look back at the meals we swore we hated — before we were old enough to know they'd be exactly what we miss most about those average, everyday days at home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz