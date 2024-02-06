Wenatchee Bighorns Returning For Second Season

The Wenatchee Bighorns basketball team is returning for a second season.

The Bighorns are part of a professional basketball circuit known simply as "The Basketball League", which includes franchises in 38 U.S. cities stretching from places like Providence, Rhode Island to Kokomo, Indiana to Salem, Oregon.

The team played its inaugural season during the spring of 2023 and finished with a record of 7-17.

Bighorns CEO, Anthony Williams, says the team will play its first game of the new season on March 3rd on the road against the Seattle Super Hawks and its first home game will be on March 9.

Last year, the Bighorns used Town Toyota Center for most of their home games and also played several contests at area high schools, but there's no word yet on where the team will play in 2024.

Williams also states the Bighorns attended the league's combine and entry draft in Indianapolis last weekend.

