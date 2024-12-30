by Jared Fillion

Wild Comeback Helps Split Home & Home Against Chiefs

On Friday night, the Wenatchee Wild played the Spokane Chiefs at Spokane Arena in the first game of a home-and-home weekend series. It was both teams' first game back from the holiday break.

First Period 0-0, Spokane Strikes First In The Second

The Wild were on the penalty kill twice in the first period, stopping both Spokane powerplay chances. There were 22 shots (12 from the Wild), and nothing found the back of the net for either team through one period. Spokane struck first at the 7:21 mark of the second period when Owen Schoettler found Cohen Harris cross-ice on the backdoor and stuffed it past Wild netminder Daniel Hauser, making it 1-0 Chiefs. The Wild would tie it back up just 2:02 later on the man advantage as Wild forward Kenta Isogai rifled a short side snipe past Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan to make this game 1-1 heading into the third period.

Spokane’s One Goal In The Third Wins It

Spokane would get the eventual game-winning goal at the 4:27 mark of the third period. Chiefs forward Coco Armstrong snapped a shot from the point that redirected off Spokane’s Sam Oremba and snuck past Hauser, which made it 2-1 Chiefs. The Wild hit the post twice and the crossbar in the contest but couldn’t find the equalizer. Spokane goalie Cowan stopped 32 shots in the win, while Wild’s Daniel Hauser took the hard-fought loss, stopping 22 shots.

Saturday Night Spokane and Wenatchee At The Town Toyota Center

After four games on the road dating back before the holiday break, the Wild took home ice against the same Spokane Chiefs.

Spokane Jumps Out To An Early 3-0 Lead

The Spokane Chiefs came out of the game hot, scoring three goals in a 7:04 span in the first period. The first came from Chase Harrington just 90 seconds in from the slot. At 8:07, Spokane’s Hayden Paupanekis snuck one through traffic on the powerplay, and just 27 seconds later, Mathis Preston fired it past Wild netminder Hauser. That goal would end the night for Daniel on his 150th career WHL appearance. Wild backup goalie Brendan Gee would come in relief of Hauser. It was Gee's first start of the year in the WHL.

Comeback Started, Comeback Finished

There were 14 shots between both teams in the second; none found the back of the net. Spokane would take a 3-0 lead into the final frame. The Wild got on the scoreboard 2:58 into the third on a two-on-one developing play with Dawson Seitz and Evan Friesen. Seitz fed a pass to Friesen, who fired a one-timer to make it 3-1. Spokane would get a faceoff violation penalty at the 3:03 mark, and just 30 seconds later, the Spokane lead would be cut to just one goal. Wild forward Luka Shcherbyna found Miles Cooper out front, snapping a shot past Chiefs netminder Carter Esler. At 4:44, the Spokane lead was erased as Wild forward Shaun Rios gathered the rolling puck on the backdoor and ripped it past the outstretched Esler. With the final minutes dwindling, Wild forward Dawson Seitz snipped a shot from the faceoff win by Evan Friesen with 3:27 left in the game, which made it 4-3 and the game-winning goal.

Wild Steal Game From Chiefs By The Score Of 4-3

With a crowd of 4,050 at the Town Toyota Center, the Wild earned their first victory against the Chiefs this season and their first comeback from three or more goals in the 2024-2025 season. The Wild sit just a point behind the Kelowna Rockets, who hold the last playoff spot. The Wild will play the Rockets on Tuesday night back at home, looking to end the year strong. The puck drop is set for 5:00 at the Town Toyota Center.