The Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee is tightening security measures.

According to the venue's Facebook page, a "clear bag policy" takes effect on the first of the month. Unclear backpacks, clutches, purses - all are prohibited as of Sunday. However, each spectator is allowed a single vinyl or clear plastic bag.

There are two exceptions to this policy: medical device and diaper bags. The latter exception will not be granted unless child is present. All bags will be inspected at the facility's entrance.

The facility also plans to introduce metal detectors.

Weapons are strictly prohibited and "security wands may be used." For more information visit the Policies and Procedures page on the TTC website.

TTC is a sports and entertainment complex with a seating capacity of 4,000-5,000. It hosts the Wenatchee Wild, who play an exhibition game on Sept. 7.