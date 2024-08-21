The cancellation of the Aerosmith Tour has impacted Wenatchee fans of The Black Crowes. Town Toyota Center has announced their Wenatchee date on 11/22/2024 at the Town Toyota Center has been cancelled as well.

Anyone holding tickets will receive a full refund including any associated fees. Refunds will go back directly on the card used to make the ticket purchase, according to a press release from Town Toyota Center.

Any tickets purchased with cash will be refunded at the Town Toyota Center Box Office during normal business hours.

Aerosmith's Farewell Tour was cancelled due to frontman Steven Tyler's larynx injury. The Black Crowes were scheduled to support Aerosmith on that tour but with the Aerosmith tour now permanently cancelled, Billboard reports The Black Crowes are planning their own tour dates and Wenatchee and several other stops were dropped.

In a statement shared on social media , The Black Crowes explained: “Due to the cancellation of the Aerosmith Tour, we also had to move a few of the previously announced show dates and unfortunately have to cancel the Tucson, Wenatchee, and Verona shows".

Questions about ticket refunds can be made directly to Town Toyota Center via email; aharvey@towntoyotacenter.com