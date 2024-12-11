Bighorns Coach Matt Riley to Hold Court in Wenatchee on Sunday

Mississippi Silverbacks

The Wenatchee Bighorns invite fans to meet their new head coach, 24-year-old Matt Riley, ahead of the 2025 season.

Riley was hired in August, but this reportedly marks his first trip to Wenatchee; he previously coached the Missisippi Silverbacks, an ABA squad that nearly won a national title under his leadership. (In April, the Silverbacks lost a nail-biter to the Chicago Fury. It was the Fury's second consecutive championship.)

The event is of a piece with the Bighorns’ #CommunityFirst campaign, which according to a press release underscores their dedication to serving the wider community. This initiative aims to make a long-term positive impact, particularly on those in need.

Shawn Cooprider is majority owner of the franchise. He says the Wenatchee faithful have been integral to the Bighorns' survival through challenging times, and the organization’s commitment extends beyond basketball success to being champions off the court.

The meet-and-greet is scheduled for Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Joe’s Log Cabin (633 N Wenatchee Ave).

