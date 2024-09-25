Wenatchee High School Hires New Head Wrestling, Basketball Coaches

Wenatchee High School (WHS) has hired three new head coaches for its sports programs.

Two of the new hires are in the wrestling department, where Luis Perez will be the boys' head coach, and Reese Whitley will lead the girls' team.

Perez has been the assistant coach of the Panthers boys wrestling squad for the past 11 years and also guided the Orchard Middle School team for four years, while Whitley - a former WHS wrestler himself - has experience as a coach with both the Wenatchee Wrestling Club and Wenatchee High School.

WHS spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says both men are a welcome addition to the high school's coaching ranks.

"Both of them bring a breadth of experience as wrestlers themselves, as well as coaching experience to the rolls. We're quite excited about seeing what our students can do both on the mat and in the classroom under their leadership."

Wenatchee High has also announced the hiring of Rachel Lippert as its new head girls' basketball coach.

Haglund says Lippert also brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

"She brings eleven years of coaching experience to her roll. She served as the junior varsity (girls' basketball) head coach previously at Wenatchee High School. She's also been a volleyball coach and even coached briefly at Guilford College in North Carolina, where she was a student athlete."

Lippert has a bachelor's degree in Sports Management from Guilford and is currently working as a substitute teacher in the Wenatchee School District.

All three new hires will begin their roles at head coaches during the 2024-25 school year.