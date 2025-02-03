Bighorns Announce Season Schedule for ’25

The Wenatchee Bighorns open their 2025 campaign on their home court March 1.

Per the team website, General Admission tickets range from $5-$17.

You can snag a "VIP Player Bench Court Seating" ticket for $75 with "Baseline Seating" for $25 and "Baseline Floor Seating" for $50.

Season tickets begin at $145 for all 12 home games.

The Bighorns, part of "The Basketball League," host the Willamette Valley Jaguars 7 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley College. This is the Bighorns' third season, and their first under new ownership.

Owner Shawn Cooprider wants to focus on creating an engaging game-day experience for everyone.

"We will be creating an event around each of our home games,” Cooprider said.

“Providing a complete entertainment experience we believe will be fun for all.”

In addition to in-game contests and prizes, the Bighorns want to highlight local food vendors, bands and entertainers.

"Pregame and postgame activity will include live music, local food trucks and a beer and wine garden,” Cooprider said. “Fun entertainment for family, friends and fans."

Cooprider is excited about the upcoming season with first-year head coach Matt Riley taking the reigns.

"Our brand of basketball is fast paced and exciting," Cooprider says.

Most recently, Riley coached the Mississippi Silverbacks of the ABA (American Basketball Association, where he led the team to a division championship and earned him the title of "South Region Coach of the Year."

In 2020, Riley jumped into the basketball coaching scene at 19-years-old when he coached as an assistant for East Central Community College, making him the youngest to coach in the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association).

The 2025 schedule for the Bighorns is as follows:

March

1 vs. Willamette Valley 7:00 PM

2 vs. Seattle 3:00 PM

7 @ Great Falls 6:00 PM

8 @ Great Falls 6:00 PM

20 vs. Vancouver 7:00 PM

22 vs. Seattle 7:00 PM

29 @ Vancouver 7:00 PM

30 @ Willamette Valley 3:00 PM

April

5 @ Seattle 7:00 PM

11 @ Salem 7:00 PM

12 @ Willamette Valley 7:00 PM

17 vs. Salem 7:00 PM

24 vs. Seattle 7:00 PM

25 vs. Great Falls 7:00 PM

27 vs. Willamette Valley 3:00 PM

May

1 vs. Great Falls 7:00 PM

2 vs. Great Falls 7:00 PM

9 vs. Vancouver 7:00 PM

10 @ Seattle 7:00 PM

15 vs. Salem 7:00 PM

17 @ Vancouver 7:00 PM

18 @ Salem 3:00 PM

23 @ Great Falls 6:00 PM

24 @ Great Falls 6:00 PM

27 Playoffs Begin

Tickets are on sale at wenatcheebighorns.com