Wenatchee Bighorns Part Ways With Former CEO and General Manager

Left to right - Anthony Williams, Bighorns CEO - Shawn Cooprider, Bighorns Co-Owner - Evelyn Magley, TBL CEO - David Magley, TBL President - Image from Wenatchee Bighorns

The Wenatchee Bighorns professional basketball club has announced the departure of Anthony Williams, who was CEO and General Manger through the team's inaugural seas in The Basketball League (TBL).

Williams was credited for securing the rights in North Central Washington for the TBL franchise and introducing professional basketball to the region.

In a statement announcing Williams was no longer with the Bighorns, majority owner Shawn Cooprider said  "It’s our job to constantly evaluate, learn and listen to what the Wenatchee community and business leaders expect from its professional athletic organizations," Cooprider added "We continue to figure out how to improve this team. For us, we feel like this is the right time, the right decision, and we had an opportunity to improve the group."

Cooprider joined the ownership group earlier this year.  He says the ownership group has been evaluating the financial health of the organization and decided to make the change in leadership moving forward.  Cooprider will discuss the club's new direction and efforts to improve it's relationship with the community when he appears on KPQ's Agenda program Tuesday, April 16th at 1pm

Wenatchee won both of it's home games in Chelan this weekend and improved it's record to 3-5.

Follow the Wenatchee Bighorns at wenatcheebighorns.com or @WenatcheeBighornsTBL

