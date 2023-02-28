The Best Food Value in the Wenatchee Valley

I stumbled upon the best value for food in Wenatchee Valley. (Besides the $1.50 hotdog and the $1.99 pizza slice at Costco…those prices are hard to beat).

I found a great price, with a good portion - at a type of location (Sports arena) that normally jacks up the price. I mean, have you been to Climate Pledge Arena for a Kraken game? Or T-Mobile Park or Lumen Field? The prices at these big league arenas are simply put - Big League.

Not so at the Wenatchee Town Toyota Center.

My family recently attended a Wenatchee Wild game in January. My son was craving something to eat. We went downstairs, stood in line and I couldn’t believe my eyes.

A Basket of French Fries for $5.

Connor Connor loading...

Five Dollars for a basket of fries? Yep.

I’m happy to report that they don’t skimp on the portion.

A good amount of crinkle fries were put into the basket. My only feedback for the Town Toyota Center - Is I wish they had ketchup, mustard and mayo dispensers with levers that squirt the condiments into your fries basket, burger or hotdog. The packets of ketchup work, but it does take a little effort.

Town Toyota Director of concessions - Please consider keeping the basket of fries for your great events. Don't change a thing. Those $5 hot and tasty crinkle fries saved my life at the NCW Bridal Expo, as I didn’t pack a lunch. To all of the people who work behind the counter, in concessions at the Town Toyota Center - Thank you for doing what you do!

I mowed through half my fries, then realized I'd better get a pic of the fries basket for this story...yep, half the fries are happily in my belly.